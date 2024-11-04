Assam: ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Xaptah’ Celebrated at NERIWALM Auditorium in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: In alignment with the inclusion of Assamese in the list of classical languages, the Assam Government has decided to celebrate ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Xaptah’ (Language Pride Week) from November 3 to November 9. ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Xaptah’ (language pride week) to express gratitude to everyone who has contributed in enriching Assamese, which has been recently accorded the status of classical language.

On this occasion, the inaugural event for Sonitpur district was held today at the NERIWALM Auditorium in Tezpur. At this event, 14 prominent individuals from the district who have made significant contributions to literature and the Assamese language were honored, including Geeta Upadhyay (Xahitya Akademi Translation Award - 2012, Xahitya Akademi Award - 2016), Gyan Bahadur Chetry (Xahitya Akademi Translation Award - 2016), Chandramoni Upadhyay (Xahitya Akademi Translation Award - 2017), Dr. Sanjeev Paul Deka (Xahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, 2019), Dr. Sanjeev Upadhyay (Xahitya Akademi Translation Award - 2021), Gautam Daimary (Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021), Dr. Juri Dutta (Xahitya Akademi Translation Award - 2022), Chatraman Subba (Xahitya Akademi Translation Award - 2023), Dr. Satish Chandra Bhattacharya (Archaeological Studies), Dr. Swadhinata Mahanta (Poetry, Short Stories, Literary Criticism, and more), Dr. Ramesh Chandra Goswami (Science Literature), Dilip Baruah (Children Literature), Aishwarya Kakati (Drama Literature), and Bankim Sharma (Lyric Literature). At the event, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rabha attended as the esteemed guest and spoke about the contributions made by the district’s great thinkers and pioneers to Assamese language and literature. Delivering the welcome address, District Commissioner Ankur Bharali expressed gratitude to the distinguished individuals honoured at today’s event. The keynote speaker, retired Principal of Darrang College and former President of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha, Purneswar Nath, presented an insightful speech, highlighting the pride for every Assamese as the Assamese language has now received recognition as a classical language. Notably, in alignment with the Language Pride Week celebration starting today, various programs will be organized by schools, colleges, panchayat-level institutions, and social organizations across the district, including Ras and Bihu Committees.

