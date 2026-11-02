Assam: Bhorali Family Demands Justice and Security After Tragic Loss

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: "Just as Abhimanyu was trapped in a Chakravyuh and killed, my son, daughter and grandchildren were trapped in a conspiracy and murdered."

For the first time, Tungolata Bhorali, the octogenarian mother of the late Bhudev Bhorali and Helena Bhorali, made this statement before the media today while demanding justice for the murder of her children and grandchildren.

Speaking to the media, Tungolata Bhorali said that if the culprits were not given appropriate punishment, criminal tendencies would increase in society.

Deeply concerned about the safety of her surviving sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, Tungolata Bhorali remarked, "At this old age, I should be living in peace, but look at the immense agony I am going through. Society must come forward to ensure a fair trial for the guilty."

Appealing to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, she said, "We will find peace only when the culprits receive exemplary punishment."

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased Bhudev Bhorali from Barpeta is living under a constant sense of insecurity. The family is forced to spend their nights gripped by fear and uncertainty.

Bhudev Bhorali's daughter, Ankita Bhorali, told the media that the family was deeply concerned about its safety. She urged the government and the police administration to conduct a swift and impartial investigation into the incident and ensure the harshest possible punishment for those involved in the massacre.

She also appealed to the authorities to provide adequate security to the family.

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