Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates 19 Assam Police Personnel Chosen for Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his warmest congratulations to the 19 Assam Police personnel selected for the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the honors on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), recognizing the officers for their exceptional service, particularly in the domain of Special Operations.

Taking to social media to celebrate the achievement, Chief Minister Sarma praised the contingent’s unwavering commitment to safety and justice. "This prestigious recognition honors their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence in service to the nation, bringing pride to Assam," Sarma stated.

The list of distinguished awardees spans multiple ranks, highlighting the collective strength of the state's law enforcement. Among the key recipients are Inspector General of Police (STF) Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Senior Superintendent of Police Pranab Kumar Pegu.

Other notable awardees include Additional SPs Kalyan Kumar Pathak and Smt. Rosy Talukdar, alongside a dedicated team of inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables who have consistently demonstrated bravery on the ground.

Instituted to boost morale and streamline national policing accolades, the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak merges multiple historical awards into a unified, elite honor. Out of 490 personnel selected nationwide this year, 358 were honored specifically for Special Operations, with Assam's police force securing a significant share of the national spotlight.

Director General of Police GP Singh also lauded the force, noting that the recognition reflects the ongoing modernization and heightened operational efficiency of the Assam Police.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to supporting law enforcement with advanced technology and infrastructure to sustain this momentum in ensuring public safety.