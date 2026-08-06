Assam: Bhuban Rabha Conferred Lok Seva Award in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district administration on Wednesday observed Lok Kalyan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office.

The programme began with District Commissioner Prodip Timung lighting the ceremonial lamp and paying floral tributes to the legendary leader. The occasion highlighted the ideals of public service, integrity, dedication, and administrative excellence that Gopinath Bordoloi stood for.

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of the District Commissioner's Office Nazir, Bhuban Prasad Rabha, who was conferred the Lok Seva Award by the Government of Assam in recognition of his sincere service, professional efficiency, and significant contribution to public welfare. The award acknowledges his dedication and commitment to delivering quality public service.

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