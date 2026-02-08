Assam: Bhumi Pujan performed for high-security jail in Hajo

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the construction of a high-security jail was performed on Friday at Bagta in Hajo under Kamrup district of Assam, marking a significant step towards strengthening Assam’s correctional infrastructure.

The jail is being constructed as part of a nationwide prison modernization initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at separating hardened criminals and radicalised elements from the general prison population. Notably, Assam is among only six states in the country selected for the establishment of such specialized facilities.

The programme was attended by Rupesh Gowala, Minister of Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, Home Department (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence), Dilip Saikia, MP, Darang-Udalguri HPC, Bhabesh Kalita, MLA, Rangia LAC, Ajay Tiwari, Addl Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Pulak Mahanta, Inspector General of Prisons, Assam, and Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner, Kamrup, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupesh Gowala stated that the high-security jail would significantly strengthen the state’s internal security framework and institutional preparedness. He noted that such facilities were crucial for ensuring effective segregation and secure custody of high-risk inmates.

The jail is designed to house 150 to 255 inmates and will be equipped with advanced surveillance systems, reinforced perimeter security, and modern correctional management infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed within a period of two years.

Gowala further stated that the high-security jail was a symbol of holistic development in Assam, reflecting progress not only in infrastructure and economic growth but also in governance, security, and justice delivery.

The project is being implemented through coordinated efforts of the Government of Assam and the Ministry of Home Affairs, reaffirming a shared commitment to public safety and modern institutional development.

