Assam: Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary celebrations conclude in Margherita

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika was organised on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, by the CDC administration in collaboration with the Uttar Margherita Lekhikha Sanstha (Uttar Margherita Writers' Association).

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by KN Chandana Jahnavi, Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, in the presence of officials and guests. Floral tributes were also paid to Dr Bhupen Hazarika as a mark of respect and remembrance. Speaking on the occasion, Tunu Gogoi, Vice-Principal (Retd), Margherita College, spoke about the life and contributions of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

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