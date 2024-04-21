Assam: Bhutanese Liquor Worth Rs 4 Cr Seized

The three seized containers had the registration numbers NL 01 AB 71 97, NL 01 AH 5504 and RJ 52 GA 3533 respectively. They contained a total of 3130 cartons of liquor. The market value of the smuggled liquor was estimated to be a staggering Rs 4 Cr.

Although the massive cache of smuggled liquor highlights the continued trade of alcoholic beverages and bypassing the necessary taxes to be paid to the authorities, it was not known if the same has moved with malicious intent concerning the ongoing Lok Sabha Election process.

Officials confirmed that the three trucks were seized from near the India-Bhutan Border at arround 4 PM. They also mentioned that 27110 litres were a part of this massive consignment. They were able to arrest the driver and transporters and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

It was also mentioned that more than 11 container trucks have been seized to date by the authorities from Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Chirang districts of the state for illegally moving contraband materials.