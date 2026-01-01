Assam: Bicycles distributed among students by KAC chief Jibesh Ray

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Chief of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC) Jibesh Ray, formally inaugurated the bicycle distribution programme at Chapar Higher Secondary School in Chapar town of Dhubri district on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremonial distribution of bicycles under Chief Minister’s special bicycle distribution scheme, launched by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the KAC chief said that it was proving to be highly beneficial for students, making daily travel from home to school much easier.

“Development and progress taking place under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue in the years to come,” Ray added. The KAC chief also announced that a tabla and a harmonium would be provided to the school within a week.

According to the school Principal Pranab Niyogi, a total of 130 bicycles would be distributed to students of Class IX at Chapar Higher Secondary School.

