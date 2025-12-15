Bicycles Distributed to Girl Students in Margherita’s Ledo Under Assam Govt Scheme

Margherita: Under the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Scheme, a total of 240 bicycles were distributed on Monday among Class IX students of Ledo Sankardev Vidyapith Higher English School in Tinsukia district. The distribution programme was held in the presence of Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, who formally handed over the bicycles to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhaskar Sharma said that bicycles would be distributed to students of all higher secondary schools across the Margherita constituency in phases. He added that the initiative has been taken to ensure easier and safer commuting for students, particularly those who travel from far distances to attend school.

The scheme aims to reduce dropout rates and encourage regular attendance by providing practical support to students, especially from rural and tea garden areas. Students expressed happiness and gratitude towards the government for the initiative.

After receiving the bicycle, a girl student said that she is thankful to the state government for providing the bicycle, adding that it will make her daily commute to school easier and faster.

The programme received appreciation from students, teachers, and local residents, who hailed it as a positive step towards strengthening education and student welfare in the region.