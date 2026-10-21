Assam Bids an Emotional Adieu to Goddess Durga on Vijaya Dashami

The mega festive spirit of Durga Puja culminated in a deeply emotional atmosphere across Assam on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, as lakhs of devotees gathered to observe the final rituals of Vijaya Dashami. With moist eyes and prayers for her swift return, towns and villages across all 35 districts initiated grand immersion processions to bid farewell to Goddess Durga.

The morning commenced with the traditional Dashami Bihit Puja and Darpan Visarjan, where the reflection of the deity was symbolically viewed in a mirror. Following the concluding prayers, puja pandals transformed into vibrant yet bittersweet hubs for Sindoor Khela.

Married women, dressed in traditional attire, smeared vermilion on the goddess's forehead and feet before playfully applying it to each other to pray for marital bliss and family prosperity.

"It is a heartbreaking moment every year. We treat Maa like our daughter, and parting with her leaves a deep void, but we live on the hope of welcoming her back next year," shared a emotional devotee participating in the rituals.

Following the static rituals, massive, rhythmic street processions erupted across Assam. Accompanied by the roaring beats of the dhak and dhol, grand idols moved toward designated local water bodies and river banks:

Guwahati (Kamrup Metro): Thousands of worshippers lined up along the Brahmaputra River, gathering at key immersion zones like Lachit Ghat, Pandu Ghat, and Soonsali Ghat to witness the final Visarjan.

Dhubri: Immersion rituals began in full swing at the historically significant Netai Dhubuni Ghat following morning prayers at the Harisabha Temple.

Upper & Central Assam: In Sivasagar, the town's major pandals safely marched down to Thana Ghat. Similar grand aquatic immersions took place seamlessly across Nagaon, Tezpur, and the Barak Valley districts.

In an official statement released on Wednesday morning, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his warm festive greetings, linking the spirit of Vijaya Dashami with new beginnings and the ultimate triumph of righteousness over evil forces.

To support the massive state-wide movements, the respective district administrations and state police departments deployed airtight security measures, dedicated PWD and fire rescue checkpoints, and strict traffic route restrictions to guarantee a safe, incident-free conclusion to the five-day carnival.