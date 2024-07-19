Assam: ‘Bidurbhai' Lights Up Theaters Across State

GUWAHATI: ‘Bidurbhai’, a satirical comedy film, has officially premiered in Assam and is planning to expand to other cities across the country.

Since the trailer was released on July 1, the film has generated a lot of excitement among moviegoers and has led to high demand from theater owners throughout the state.

At the premiere events in Guwahati and Golaghat, director Suvrat Kakati conveyed his enthusiasm about ‘Bidurbhai’ making it to the big screen.