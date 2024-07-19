Assam: ‘Bidurbhai' Lights Up Theaters Across State

GUWAHATI: ‘Bidurbhai’, a satirical comedy film, has officially premiered in Assam and is planning to expand to other cities across the country.
Since the trailer was released on July 1, the film has generated a lot of excitement among moviegoers and has led to high demand from theater owners throughout the state.
At the premiere events in Guwahati and Golaghat, director Suvrat Kakati conveyed his enthusiasm about ‘Bidurbhai’ making it to the big screen.
He reflected on how the project, which started as an entertaining YouTube series, has evolved into a feature film, and he noted the tremendous support they’ve received.
Kakati also expressed that the film is dedicated to the people of his state and described the transition from a digital series to a cinematic release as a fulfilling dream for him and the entire team.
Produced by Arnab Hazarika under Rootstock Entertainment, *Bidurbhai* boasts a diverse cast that includes Chumki Kachari, Pankaj Mahanta, Ashim Sharma, Neetu Khanikar, and others. The story, written by Suvrat Kakati and Jyotisman Chetia, is brought to life by a skilled team.
Hemanta Gogoi and Jyotisman Chetia are the assistant directors, Pranay Dutta composed the music, and Bitul Das handled the cinematography. Makeup and costume design are managed by Bijeyeta Patgiri and Juri Kalita, respectively.
After the success of his previous hit 'Shri Raghupati', Suvrat Kakati’s new film is set to offer another outstanding experience to audiences in Assam, maintaining his reputation for delivering high-quality cinema.
ALSO WATCH: