From Assam’s Doom Dooma to the Olympics: Gitika Talukdar's Rise in Sports Photography

Gitika's dedication and talent have earned her a distinguished reputation in the field of sports photography, making her a celebrated figure both nationally and internationally. This significant accomplishment not only highlights her prowess in photography but also marks a historic moment for Indian sports journalism on the international stage.

With a camera in hand, Gitika Talukdar travels to many countries around the world, capturing stunning photos of numerous stars, celebrities, and countless historic moments. Her dedication to her craft is unwavering; she works tirelessly in all conditions, whether under the blazing sun or pouring rain, focusing solely on her work.

Once a familiar face in Doom Dooma town in the Tinsukia district, Gitika was known for her talents in dancing and singing. She received her early education at Doom Dooma Kendriya Vidyalaya and Doom Dooma College, where she became actively involved in the city's cultural scene.

Her journey from a talented young woman in her hometown to an acclaimed photographer on the global stage is a testament to her hard work and passion. Since embarking on her career, Gitika has never looked back, continually striving to achieve new heights in the world of photography.

Gitika has a master’s degree in Sports Management from Seoul National University in South Korea, which she earned with a scholarship from the Ministry of Sports, Republic of South Korea, in 2020. She believes that her accreditation to photograph the Paris Games will help promote and strengthen women's leadership qualities.