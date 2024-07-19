From Assam’s Doom Dooma to the Olympics: Gitika Talukdar's Rise in Sports Photography

GUWAHATI: Gitika Talukadar, a young woman hailing from the tea city of Doom Dooma in Assam, has achieved a remarkable milestone by making her way to Paris through her exceptional skills with a camera.
Gitika has a reputation for capturing historic moments at numerous global events, showcasing her talent and dedication. Her latest achievement has brought immense pride to her hometown and the state of Assam, as she becomes the first female Indian sports photographer to cover the Olympics.
Recently, Gitika Talukdar received direct recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for her exemplary work covering the Paris Olympic Games 2024. This honor comes on the heels of her coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan.
Gitika expressed that receiving accreditation from the IOC to cover the Paris Olympic Games 2024 was an honor and a privilege. She conveyed her gratitude to the International Olympic Committee for their generous decision to provide her with direct press accreditation by name for this year, considering it an encouragement to work even harder.
Her impressive portfolio includes capturing moments at a variety of prestigious global events. She has brought immense pride to India and her home state of Assam through her participation in numerous high-profile tournaments and competitions.
Talukdar’s extensive experience includes covering the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, and the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Additionally, she has documented the ICC Cricket World Cup in London, the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Commonwealth Games, and the South Asian Games.
Gitika's dedication and talent have earned her a distinguished reputation in the field of sports photography, making her a celebrated figure both nationally and internationally. This significant accomplishment not only highlights her prowess in photography but also marks a historic moment for Indian sports journalism on the international stage.
With a camera in hand, Gitika Talukdar travels to many countries around the world, capturing stunning photos of numerous stars, celebrities, and countless historic moments. Her dedication to her craft is unwavering; she works tirelessly in all conditions, whether under the blazing sun or pouring rain, focusing solely on her work.
Once a familiar face in Doom Dooma town in the Tinsukia district, Gitika was known for her talents in dancing and singing. She received her early education at Doom Dooma Kendriya Vidyalaya and Doom Dooma College, where she became actively involved in the city's cultural scene.
Her journey from a talented young woman in her hometown to an acclaimed photographer on the global stage is a testament to her hard work and passion. Since embarking on her career, Gitika has never looked back, continually striving to achieve new heights in the world of photography.
Gitika has a master’s degree in Sports Management from Seoul National University in South Korea, which she earned with a scholarship from the Ministry of Sports, Republic of South Korea, in 2020. She believes that her accreditation to photograph the Paris Games will help promote and strengthen women's leadership qualities.
