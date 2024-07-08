Assam: Biennial conference of North Lakhimpur Press Club concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: "Without self-reliance and self-control, the Assamese community cannot survive. At present, the politics of Assam has gone away from this issue and the issue of communalism has occupied its place. In Assam there is no place for communalism. Mahapurush Sankardev build the Assamese society with a liberal philosophy" This statement was made by former journalist, incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan in Lakhimpur on Sunday. He said so while delivering his lecture as the chief guest in the open meeting organized on the occasion of the due biennial conference of North Lakhimpur Press Club (NLPC).

While speaking about the pressure and deprivation of freedom of the media by the government machinery, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said, "At present media is controlled by corporates in commercial interest. As a result of it, the country now feels the importance of independent media instead of mainstream news outlets". Remarking North Lakhimpur Press Club to be a strong press club since its inception, Bhuyan asserted that members of the press club have been engaged in various constructive activities with conscious thoughts. The meeting was chaired by NLPC president Kumud Baruah and it was moderated by secretary Karuna Krishna Nath. The meeting was inaugurated by Lakhimpur District Information and Public Relation Officer Bankim Bhagabati. He delivered his lecture on present trend and role of media and appreciated North

Lakhimpur Press Club members for rendering their dedicated services in the field. "In addition to the reporting duties, North Lakhimpur Press Club has been doing some social works, which are praiseworthy. l hope the press club will continue its obligation to serve the society as a whole in the days to come", the DIPRO added. Parivesh Mitra' title winner environmental activist Debajit Phukan, prominent vocals artiste Dr. Shankar Patiwari, Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalay Principal Dr. Golap Sarmah Baruah took part in the meeting as special guests and delivered lecture. Debajit Phukan said that green reporting is very much essential to raise mass awareness on the current environmental degradation and to save the world.

