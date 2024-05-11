North Lakhimpur Press Club observes ‘Bhaskarya Aru Shilpar Din’

LAKHIMPUR: North Lakhimpur Press Club (NLPC) commemorated its former president Late Nanda Kishor Maheswari by observing his 77th birth anniversary as ‘Bhaskarya Aru Shipar Din’ on Thursday in a befitting manner. As an active working journalist, Late Nanda Kishor Maheswari was the president of NLPC from 2005 to 2012 for three consecutive sessions. He was also a prominent architect, stage and cine actor, dramatist, literary figure, efficient translator and a noted social activists who contributed much to Lakhimpur district with his multifaceted talents.

The agenda of the commemoration programme started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Nanda Kishor Maheswari by Chandra Prakash Maheshwari, nephew of poet Nanda Kishor Maheshwari and cultural activist Nabiul Hussain. The event was held under the management of NLPC secretary and journalist Karunakrishna Nath who also explained the objective of the occasion. The event was chaired by NLPC president Kumud Baruah. Gracing the occasion as chief speaker, senior journalist-cum former NLPC Surajit Bhuyan delivered lecture on the philosophy of Nanda Kishor Maheswari which was charged with a revolutionary fervour. Senior journalist Sailen Baruah also spoke on the occasion and suggested to build a memorabilia to concretize the memory of Nanda Kishor Maheswari. The meeting was also attended by retired Professor Baharul Islam of LTK College, social activist Sajad Hazarika, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal leader Lakhi Gogoi who also spoke on the occasion.

