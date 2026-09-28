Assam: Big questions over food safety in Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Can food safety be ensured merely through office-based review meetings? The question has gained importance in Nalbari amid concerns over food adulteration, hygiene in hotels and restaurants, and the safety of fish, meat, fruits and vegetables sold in local markets.

Food safety is directly linked to public health, particularly for children, elderly people and those suffering from illnesses. Several questions are now being raised about whether hotels and restaurants are following prescribed hygiene standards, whether fish and meat markets are inspected regularly, and how frequently food samples are collected and sent for laboratory testing.

Questions have also been raised over inspections to detect harmful chemicals or unsafe substances in fruits and vegetables. Citizens want to know how many inspections and enforcement drives the Food Safety Department has conducted across the district, how many samples were collected and tested, and what action was taken when adulterated or unsafe products were detected. The department’s role in public awareness has also come under scrutiny, with people seeking details of awareness programmes conducted for consumers, traders, schools, market communities and food establishments.

Food safety cannot remain confined to review meetings and paperwork. Regular field inspections, scientific testing, enforcement against violations and sustained public awareness are essential for an effective system.

Civil society members have called for greater transparency regarding inspections, laboratory results and action taken against violators. They have urged the department to intensify inspections at markets, hotels, restaurants, fruit and vegetable outlets, and fish and meat markets.

The key question, they say, is not how many meetings are held, but how safe the food consumed by people actually is.

Also Read: Maibang Authorities Intensify Food Safety Drive, Hotels and Eateries Face Strict Hygiene Checks