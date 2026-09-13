Maibang Authorities Intensify Food Safety Drive, Hotels and Eateries Face Strict Hygiene Checks

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a move to curb food safety violations and protect public health, the authorities conducted a special inspection drive across Maibang town on Friday, checking hotels, restaurants, eateries, food shops, and other establishments for compliance with prescribed hygiene and food safety norms.

The drive was undertaken by the concerned authorities in coordination with the Joint Director of Health Services, Haflong. The inspection team visited a number of food business establishments and scrutinised their food preparation, storage, and serving practices.

The team focused on the cleanliness of kitchens and food preparation areas, proper storage and covering of food items, availability and use of safe drinking water and personal hygiene of food handlers. The quality of food products and compliance with food safety requirements were also examined.

During the inspections, food business operators were cautioned against unhygienic food handling and the sale of expired or substandard food items. They were advised to maintain strict cleanliness, use safe and potable water, and ensure proper storage and handling of food.

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