Assam: Bihar-based Ripuraj Foundation reaches out to 300 flood-hit families in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: At a time when hundreds of families in flood-ravaged villages of Sivasagar are struggling to rebuild their lives, a humanitarian initiative by a Bihar-based voluntary organisation has brought much-needed relief and hope to those affected. Through a series of relief camps, Ripuraj Foundation has reached out to hundreds of flood victims, providing essential supplies to help them cope with the crisis.

Established in 2012, the Bihar-based Ripuraj Foundation, led by its founder and director Ripu Raman, has organised relief camps at Nowjan, Panbecha, Nimaijan, and Hulangkatoni Gaon in Sivasagar district. The camps have so far benefited around 300 flood-affected families. Members of the foundation distributed essential relief materials, including mosquito nets, sleeping mats, sanitary pads, phenyl, bleaching powder, candles, antiseptic, cotton, matchboxes, and other daily-use items to families whose homes and livelihoods have been severely affected by the floods.

Speaking to The Sentinel over the phone, Ripu Raman said that the foundation decided to act immediately after learning about the scale of devastation caused by the floods.

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