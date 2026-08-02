Assam: Dikhow River in Severe Flood Stage as Erosion Threatens Sivasagar Embankments

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SIVASAGAR/DIBRUGARH: While the flood situation in Sivasagar showed signs of gradual improvement on Saturday, fresh erosion along the Disang embankment at Betbari Borpatra has emerged as a major concern, prompting emergency protection measures by the district administration and the Water Resources Department.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Sivasagar Water Resources (WR) Control Room at 11 am, most of the district's major rivers were flowing below their respective danger levels, although mixed trends were observed. The Darika River at Dhai Ali, however, continued to flow above the danger mark.

The Brahmaputra at Disangmukh was recorded at 89.81 metres and was rising, remaining below the danger level of 91.00 metres. The Disang River at Nangalamara also registered a rising trend, with the water level at 93.56 metres, below its danger level of 94.46 metres.

The Dikhow River at Nazira was falling and stood at 96.38 metres, just below the danger level of 96.46 metres. At the AT Road Crossing and Goalgaon, the Dikhow remained steady at 93.25 metres and 89.04 metres, respectively, both below their danger levels.

The Darika River at Dhai Ali was recorded at 91.11 metres, remaining steady but flowing above its danger level of 90.47 metres, necessitating continued vigilance in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the Mitong River at the AT Road Crossing was measured at 88.84 metres and was rising, remaining marginally below the danger level of 89.00 metres.

According to an evening bulletin issued by ASDMA, the River Dikhow at Sivasagar in Sivasagar district continued to flow in severe flood situation at 4:00 pm today. Due to continuous increase of water level of River Dikhow at Sivasagar, citizens have been advised to stay away from the river.

Medical camp by ONGC: ONGC today organised a medical camp at Bihubar in the Sivasagar district, which was severely affected by the recent floods. The camp was held near the Shiva Temple at Gormur Miri Revenue Village in Bihubar. Specialist doctors from ONGC examined as many as 1,000 flood-affected people, including children, women and the elderly, and provided them with the necessary medicines.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda arrived at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh on Saturday before proceeding to the flood-ravaged areas of Sivasagar district to extend support to the affected people. Speaking to the media upon his arrival, Hooda expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by the floods.

"There has been a heavy loss of life and property. We have come here to extend our help. The Global Sikhs Foundation is already here and is working to assist the flood victims. We will also extend our support by providing relief materials and other necessary assistance," he said.

Also Read: Assam Government Waives Land Tax, Power Bills and Eases Insurance Claims for Flood-Hit Residents