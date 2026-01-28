Assam: Bihu Suraksha Samiti congratulates Dr Jogesh Deuri on Padma Shri Award

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Bihu Suraksha Samiti, Assam, extended its congratulations to Dr Jogesh Deuri, a distinguished son of Assam from Daranggiri, Goalpara, on being honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by the Government of India in the year 2026.

Dr Deuri has played a significant role in bringing progressive and transformative changes to the sericulture sector, particularly in the fields of Eri, Muga, and Pat silk, which are traditionally and culturally associated with Bihu in Assam. His contribution has been especially impactful in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Deuri delivered an insightful address at an online workshop organized by the Bihu Suraksha Samiti, Assam, highlighting the importance of safeguarding Assam’s traditional silk industries while improving productivity through modern techniques.

In view of his expertise and longstanding contribution, the Bihu Suraksha Samiti,Assam, has urged both the Central and State Governments to appoint this eminent ‘Bhumiputra’ of Assam and renowned Eri and Muga expert as the Chairman of the Central Silk Board, with the objective of enhancing productivity and positioning India among the leading nations in the global silk industry.

