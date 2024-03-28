Assam: Bihu workshop concludes in Demow

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Naojan Gyanjyoti Yuva Sangha and in association with Nitai-Panidehing people, an 11-day Bihu dance and Dhol Badan workshop was organized from March 16 in Gyanjyoti Yuva Sangha premises, Naojan near Demow. Pulakesh Gogoi, Nayandeep Gogoi and Rimpi Hazarika imparted training to the students in the workshop. Around 100 students took part in the workshop. Mintu, Buragohain, president, Jitu Chetia, secretary of Naojan Gyanjyoti Yuva Sangha, Risang, Gautam Handique, Khagen Buragohain, Gyandeep Buragohain were associated with it. On March 26, the last day of the workshop the students were given certificates.

