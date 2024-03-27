Assam: Holi celebrated with fervour in Demow

DEMOW: Holi, the festival of colours was celebrated in Demow and its surrounding areas on Monday. On the day of Purnima (night of the full moon), people were seen powdered in abir (pure baby pink color), which is considered a soft dye powder of the Gods. People played with abir and the children were seen playing with water guns in Demow and its surrounding areas on Monday. The Doul Utsav was organized in ‘Sri Krishna Garakhiya Mandir’ in Dhaimao Pukhuri Par in Kokilamari, Tengapani near Demow on Monday and Tuesday. People from various places went to the Garakhiya Mandir to offer prayers and lit earthen lamps on Monday evening. The Doul Utsav got over on Tuesday morning.

