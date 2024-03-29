Assam: Bihu workshop underway in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: As the fervour of Rongali Bihu celebration has gripped every minds of the state, workshops on Bihu dance, songs, ‘Dhol badan’ (beating of traditional drum) have been organized by different socio-cultural organizations in Darrang district. ‘Nrityangan Satriya Vidyalaya’ , Mangaldai is also among these cultural organizations which has organized such a workshop with five days duration here at the Mangaldai Commerce College campus. Rupsikha Saloib-a prominent Bihu and Xatriya danseuse and recipient of ‘Latasil Bihu Samraggyi ’ title and Dipjyoti Nath- nationally acclaimed ‘Dhulia’ (Drummer) have been conducting the workshop as the master trainers.

On the inaugural day on Wednesday, renowned Bihu dancer Sita Rani Hazarika, prominent Bihu artiste Jayanta Sonowal and Monalisa Baruah took part as the guest trainers. Earlier an inaugural function was organized on the occasion where several guests including former Mangaldai legislator Gurujyoti Das, Principal of Mangaldai Commerce College Shyamal Biswas, senior journalist Hemanta Kr Baruah, Mayukh Goswami and Abdul Khalek and others were also present. More than one hundred young children participated in the workshop.

