Assam: Bihu Xuria song ‘Manisha’ released at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan

Tezpur: Manisha Productions unveiled their debut audio song “Manisha,” featuring performances by Seemanta Samrat and Sikha Kalita at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. The programme started with the lighting of the earthen lamp by Hemraj Rava, son of the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rava and it was followed by floral tributes by Singer Dr Bina Pani Devi, while cultural activist Jatindra Nath Saikia delivered a welcome speech. Bihu Xuria song ‘Manisha’ was formally released by Mridul Chutia, a distinguished actor and playwright in the presence of veteran poet Narahari Chutia, cultural activist, Prasant Bora, Chief Secretary of AAKRSU Deepak Bora Koch and other dignitaries.

During the programme Mridul Chutia highlighted that the song, released from Tezpur, marks a positive stride in clearly conveying its “Bihu Xuria” romantic essence. Emphasizing the abundance of talent in Tezpur, he noted the scarcity of producers willing to release songs of this nature. The emergence of Dr Parashmoni Sinha as a producer is a promising development. He pointed out the shift in the music market, where instead of cassettes and VCDs, songs are now accessible on people’s mobile phones via YouTube. During the event, he also treated the audience to an old Hindi song, praising its beauty and acknowledging the dedication invested in its creation and rendition.

Also Read: Assam: Executive meet of district law cell held in Golaghat

Also Watch: