Assam: Executive meet of district law cell held in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: An executive meeting of the district law cell was held at the district office of the Bharatiya Janata Party recently. The meeting was attended by State Law Cell Co-Convener Satyavati Konwar, District In-charge Manjit Chetia, Bitopan Deori, District BJP Secretary Rajshree Bora.

District Law Cell Convener Dhrubajyoti Konwar said that the meeting discussed in detail the work to be done by the District Law Cell in the coming days.

