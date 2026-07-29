Assam: Bikash Kumar Lohia honoured with ‘Patent & IP Champion Award’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bikash Kumar Lohia, an Intellectual Property Strategist born and raised in the esteemed Lohia family of Aamguri, Sivasagar district of Assam, and his wife Dr Shivangi Johari Lohia were honoured with the 'Patent & IP Champion Award' at the Entrepreneur Game Changer Awards 2026. Bikash Kumar Lohia, Founder of Sitabience IP Pvt. Ltd. based in Noida, and Dr Shivangi Lohia, Chief IP Counsel and Co-Founder of the company, were presented with this prestigious award at a grand ceremony held in Lucknow on July 27. The honour was conferred following the evaluation of the company's business profile, innovation initiatives, vision, and remarkable contribution to the IP ecosystem.

The event was graced by several dignitaries from the Government and Industry, including Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of Agriculture, Agricultural Education and Agricultural Research, and Kapil Dev Agarwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education and Skill Development.

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