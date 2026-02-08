Assam: Bikash Upadhyay attends Khumtai Congress training programme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A Congress training camp was held on Friday at the Daigrong Natya Mandir auditorium, located near the Numaligarh Refinery in the Numaligarh area under the 106 No. Khumtai Legislative Assembly Constituency of Golaghat district. The programme was organized under the Morangi and Kathalguri Block Congress Committees and saw the participation of 22 Mandal Congress presidents, presidents of 230 Booth Congress Committees, and their concerned BLAs.

The training camp was attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Secretary and Assam in-charge Bikash Upadhyay, AICC-appointed chief trainer Ankit Baghbera, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Working President Roselina Tirkey, APCC Mahila Congress General Secretary Dipanwita Duwara, and APCC General Secretary Rouchan Chhetri, among many other distinguished leaders.

During the training session, participants were briefed on key strategies and important measures to be adopted by the Indian National Congress to strengthen the party’s organizational structure. The initiative, taken at the grassroots level ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election, is being viewed as particularly significant in reinforcing the party base.

