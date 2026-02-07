Congress media team urges Haflong press to spotlight BJP ‘misdeeds’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A high-profile delegation from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) engaged local media in a lively ‘Meet the Press’ session at Rajiv Bhawan here on Friday, calling on journalists to amplify the alleged failures of the BJP-led government. The visiting team comprised Dr Onika Mehrotra, AICC Media In-charge for Central Assam, Happy Gogoi, Zonal Coordinator and Secretary of the APCC Media Department, Charisma Rongpipi, Zonal Coordinator and Chairperson of the Media Department in Karbi Anglong, and Dhrubajyoti Sharma, Chairman of the Guwahati Media Department. In their address, the leaders urged media persons to spotlight the ‘misdeeds’ of the BJP regime and underscore the hardships faced by ordinary citizens under its policies. “The Congress has always stood firmly with the people and will continue to do so,” they assured, emphasizing the party’s commitment to public welfare. Local journalists responded robustly, grilling the delegation on the Congress’s own record during its previous tenures. Key queries focused on the party’s concrete plans and commitments should it regain power—especially development initiatives and welfare schemes tailored for Dima Hasao’s residents, amid ongoing concerns over infrastructure, tribal welfare, and autonomous council governance. The event highlighted simmering political tensions in the district ahead of key elections, with the Congress team promising follow-up actions on local demands.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pooh-poohs Congress’ ‘Journey of Change’