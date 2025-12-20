Assam: Bike rally against proposed cement factory in Chhaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Public opposition against the proposed cement factory at Choudhurykhat under Chhaygaon police station in South Kamrup continued to intensify on Wednesday, with local residents taking out a large bike rally to draw the government’s attention to their demands.

The rally, organized under the banner of the Land Protection Committee, was flagged off from the playground of the Govardhan Anchalik Yuvak Sangha by the committee’s President Bimal Saloi. Hundreds of residents participated in the protest, expressing concern that the proposed cement industry would pose a serious threat to agriculture, the environment, and the livelihood of people from several surrounding villages, including Choudhurikhat, Kawoimari, Bangkakata, and Belguri.

Protesters alleged that a land broker nexus had purchased large tracts of land from poor farmers nearly a year ago, paving the way for the proposed industrial project without the consent of local inhabitants. Despite several earlier democratic agitations, they claimed that the authorities had failed to take the issue seriously, forcing residents to intensify their movement.

After the bike rally, a protest meeting was held in which representatives of various organizations addressed the gathering and unanimously opposed the establishment of the cement plant. Speakers recalled that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, during their visit for campaigning in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, had assured the public that the cement project would not be allowed. However, protesters alleged that work related to the project was continuing secretly, triggering fresh unrest.

More than 500 motorcycles joined the rally, which passed through Govardhan, Choudhurykhat, Bangkakata, Dhuwargaon, and Doloipara via the PWD road before reaching the Office of the Circle Officer at Chhaygaon through National Highway 17. A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted through Chhaygaon Circle Officer Chiranjit Das.

The demonstrators raised slogans demanding the cancellation of the proposed cement plant, action against land brokers, and protection of agricultural land. Organizations including the Bamunigaon Anchalik Students’ Union, Chhaygaon Anchalik Students’ Union, Chhaygaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union, Chhaygaon Nagarik Samaj, and a large number of local residents participated in the protest.

The protesters warned that if the government failed to halt the proposed cement project, they would launch a more intense agitation in the days ahead.

Also Read: Assam Govt To HC: 'Due Process' Followed in Dima Hasao Land Allotment