Assam Government Rolls Out Financial Boost for Durga Puja Committees

GUWAHATI: In an effort to facilitate festivities during Durga Puja across the state, the Assam government declared financial aid for Puja committees.

This, the government hopes shall sustain the local organizers during the festivals and lead them to recover their necessary expenses.

Assam govt has also announced to give financial aid, whereas, Puja committees in Guwahati and other urban centers have geared up themselves for the annual festival of Durga Puja that attracts massive crowds.

The assistance is meant to aid committees in terms of covering security, decorations, cultural programs, and more.

The authorities have emphasized the issue of safety and public order during the celebrations. According to a high-ranking officer, the government was committed to support the Puja committees in ensuring that the festivities took place vibrantly, but by following the protocols of safety.

It also coordinates with local authorities in managing crowds, waste disposal, and other logistics to keep the venue clean and protect public health during the festival.

Durga Puja is one of Assam's major fairs and attracts thousands each year. With the help of the government, Puja committees would thus be expected to carry out the event in a more streamlined way, ensuring that the devotees do not face any sort of problem during the celebrations.

Durga Puja, also simply known as Durgotsava, is a great hindu festival, where every year it's celebrated by the Bengali community not only in West Bengal but also in its diaspora by communities in Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Tripura in India.

It worships the goddess Durga, whom the belief postulates as coming to earth in order to defeat the buffalo demon Mahishasura, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It spans four days, coinciding with the final five days of the nine-day long Navratri festival.

Durga Puja is the victory of the goddess over Mahishasura. She comes home with her children to her mother's place and celebrates Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is generally celebrated in September or October, as it occurs on the sixth day through the tenth of the bright half of the Hindu month of Ashvin.

It falls during Navratri, the nine-day festival, while Durga Puja is celebrated for five days. The key significant days of the festival include Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.