Assam: Birjhora tea garden workers to receive land patta forms on Feb 9

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: As part of a welfare initiative by the Assam Government, the Bongaigaon district administration will distribute application forms for land pattas to the workers of Birjhora Tea Garden, the only tea garden in Bongaigaon district. The initiative aims to provide land allotment and legal land rights to eligible tea garden workers.

According to official sources, the distribution of application forms will be carried out in accordance with government guidelines. The forms will be officially distributed on 9 February 2026 at 1:00 PM at Birjhora Tea Garden.

The district administration has appealed to all workers of Birjhora Tea Garden to be present at the scheduled time and venue to collect the application forms and avail themselves of the benefits of the government scheme.

