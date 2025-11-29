Tea Garden Workers in Biswanath Celebrate as Assam Assembly Approves Land Pattas

Biswanath: A wave of happiness swept through the tea garden communities in Assam after the Legislative Assembly approved the decision to grant land pattas to tea workers. The long-awaited announcement has brought enormous relief and joy to the thousands of families who have lived on the tea estates for generations without land ownership.

Workers in different tea gardens in Biswanath, including Mijikajaan Tea Garden and the Sakomotha Tea Garden. People gathered together to thank the government for fulfilling the long-pending demand of the workers. They celebrated the decision as a transformative moment that promises stability, empowerment, and a better future for their families.