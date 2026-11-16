Assam: Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary observed in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch, and in collaboration with the Assam Tea Tribes Women Association (ATTWA), Demow Regional Committee, and Rajmai Sub-branch, the 151st birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba and great freedom fighter Birsa Munda was celebrated in front of his bust near Rajmai Chariali on Sunday.

On the occasion, Diganta Sahu Tasa, executive member of the ATTSA Central Committee, paid tribute to Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda in the presence of ATTSA and ATTWA leaders and other dignitaries.

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