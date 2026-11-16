BJSM thanks LK Advani for role in creation of Bodoland Territorial Council

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Saturday expressed its gratitude to former Union Home Minister and Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani for his significant role in the creation of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). BJSM Working President Daorao Dekhreb Narzary extended his greetings and paid tribute to Advani, acknowledging his contribution towards addressing the long-standing political, constitutional, linguistic, cultural and developmental aspirations of the Bodo community.

On behalf of the Bodo people, Narzary also expressed appreciation for the leadership of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani during the historic period that led to the creation of the BTC.

Recalling the history of the Bodo movement, Narzary said the organised struggle for the rights of plains tribal communities gained momentum in 1967 under the banner of the Plains Tribal Council of Assam (PTCA), which demanded a separate homeland known as Udayachal. Subsequently, various organisations, including the United Tribal Nationalist Liberation Front (UTNLF), continued the struggle for tribal land, political rights and identity.

The demand for a separate Bodoland State gained further momentum under the leadership of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), particularly under Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. From 1996, the armed movement led by the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) became another significant phase of the struggle.

Narzary said the prolonged conflict resulted in the loss of countless lives and caused immense social, economic and emotional suffering to thousands of families. He described the historic 2003 Bodo Accord as a turning point that ushered in peace, constitutional protection and democratic self-governance under the Sixth Schedule through the creation of the BTC.

He also highlighted the inclusion of the Bodo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution as another landmark achievement that gave constitutional recognition to the language and its rich cultural heritage.

However, Narzary said the Bodo community’s journey remained incomplete, as several aspirations were yet to be fulfilled.

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