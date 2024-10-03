Assam: Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi celebrated in Nagaon District

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon district administration and institutions of the small town celebrated the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. The event including garlanding Gandhi’s statue, recitation of International Non-Violence Day pledge, etc. The volunteers of NSS units from historic Nowgong College as well as Khagarijan College participated in two separate cleanliness drives conducted at various spots across the small town here. District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaubhik Bhuyan, Ramesh Nath, principal of Khagarijan college, professor Mainul Haque Akand attended the event.

Besides, all government offices in the district also observed the International Non-Violence Day pledge.

The NSS unit of Nowgong College under guidance of Bhuban Ch Chetia, programme officer and Dr Manash Jyoti Nirmalia also took out a rally to make people aware of swachhata and carried out a massive cleanliness drive at various locations in the town after paying tribute to the Father of the Nation. Over hundred volunteers participated in the cleanliness drive with the theme ‘Swabhab Swachhata, Sanskaar Swaschhata’.

Meanwhile, Nagaon Municipality Board also organised a rally on the occasion for ‘Swachhata Ka Dastak’ with a view for collective efforts in promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness from Nagaon Nehrubali field.

Also Read: Assam Heritage Shines: 8 Unique Products Earn Prestigious GI Tag

Also Watch: