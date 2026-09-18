Assam: Birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev to be celebrated at Jamugurihat

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JAMUGURIHAT: The Jamuguri regional committee of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj, Assam, is set to organise a three-day Sankardev Abirbhav Mahotsav at Panchajanya Namghar site in Jamugurihat from September 20 to 22 with a variety of religious and cultural programmes. As part of the celebrations, a cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme; competitions on Borgeet, Ghosha, Shankari dance, and Dihanam; and Naam Prasanga will be organised.

Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika will attend the event as the chief guest.

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