Assam: Bishnu-Jyoti National Drama Festival to begin in Barpeta on October 3

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The 10th Bishnu-Jyoti National Drama Festival will be held for five days from October 3 under the initiative of Mukha, a prominent amateur theatre group in Barpeta.

According to information shared by Nirmal Kumar Das, Chief Secretary of Mukha, at a press conference held at the Barpeta Press Club on Saturday evening, the drama festival will be held at the Barpeta District Library Auditorium. Organised by Mukha in collaboration with the All India Artists Association, the festival will feature theatre groups from Tinsukia, Puranigudam and Barpeta in Assam, along with groups from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Rangapeeth of West Bengal will stage Kshirer Putul, while Bichitra Sa of Jamshedpur will present Pathar Kanyadaan. Rangalaya of Puranigudam will stage Brindaban Garden-ar Randhani Beli, while Satya Natya Evam Nritya Sanstha of Chhattisgarh will present My Daughter’s Birthday. Pohar of Barpeta will stage Chakmaka, and Suryamukhi of Tinsukia will present Jiya Manuh.

As part of the festival, the Legend Sudarshan Gour Award distribution ceremony and a classical dance programme will also be held. The Mukha Award will be presented to popular Hindi film and television actor Rohitashv Gour and Rekha R. Gour, one of the main pillars of the All India Artists Association.

In a convention organised in the sacred memory of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, an art gallery featuring works by renowned Tezpur artist Gyanendra Nath Bora will also be arranged.

On the theatrical evening of October 6, a one-hour Indian classical dance programme will be organised under the initiative of the All India Artists Association in collaboration with Mukha. During the programme, the All India Artists Association will present the Sudarshan Gour Award to two theatre artistes and three dance artistes from Assam.

The festival will also feature Anataranga Sandhya (Intimate Evening) by Anabarata Theatre Group of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which will stage Johar.

Mukha president Bheiru Kumar Sharma, former MLA Gunindra Nath Das, BJP leader Mukut Ranjan Das and Mukha secretary Nirmal Kumar Das were present at the press conference.

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