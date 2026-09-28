Assam: Biswajit Daimary stresses coordinated efforts for accelerated development of Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Guardian Minister of Sonitpur and Minister for Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Sports & Youth Welfare etc., Government of Assam, Biswajit Daimary, today participated in an interaction with prominent citizens of Tezpur at the District Convention Centre, to deliberate on various developmental issues, ongoing schemes and future strategies for the accelerated development of Sonitpur district.

The interaction was held in the presence of Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Assam, Ashok Singhal; Member of Parliament, Sonitpur, Ranjit Dutta; MLA, Tezpur LAC, Prithiraj Rava. District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das; Chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Manisha Upadhyay; Chairperson, Tezpur Municipal Board, Ramen Tamuli; along with other dignitaries and prominent citizens, also participated in the discussion.

Addressing the gathering, Daimary emphasised that development is a continuous and collective process that requires close coordination among the government, elected representatives, district administration and citizens. He stressed the need to identify gaps in ongoing developmental initiatives and formulate practical and coordinated strategies to address the emerging needs of the people.

The Minister also welcomed the suggestions and feedback of prominent citizens, stating that such inputs are important for understanding ground-level requirements and ensuring that development initiatives are aligned with the needs of the people. He called for greater coordination among departments and agencies for the timely and effective implementation of developmental projects.

During the interaction, several important developmental issues concerning Tezpur and Sonitpur district were discussed. These included the proposed renovation and upgradation of Kanaklata Civil Hospital, development of an integrated Deputy Commissioner’s Office complex, shifting of the Central Jail, Tezpur, and restoration and conservation of the historic Garh Doul site, among others.

The meeting also discussed the need for modern urban and sports infrastructure, along with various infrastructure projects relating to roads, public buildings and other developmental requirements.

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