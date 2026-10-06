Assam: Biswanath District Hospital saves over 1,000 snakebite victims

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath District Hospital has once again set an example of success in treating venomous snakebites. Within just 24 hours, the hospital managed to save the lives of two women who were on the verge of death due to venomous snakebites. A medical team granted a new lease on life to Moina Ghatowar from Diplonga tea estate and Meena Gowala from Monabari, Behali, respectively, by administering high doses of antivenom. Both patients received immediate treatment from the team led by the senior physician and Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ripun Chutia.

With this achievement, the team under Dr Ripun Chetia’s leadership at Biswanath District Civil Hospital created a new record by saving the lives of more than 1,000 snakebite victims so far.

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