Assam's Golaghat records zero snakebite deaths despite 1,137 cases

Zero snakebite deaths reported among 1,137 cases in 2025-26 and 739 cases in 2026-27, aided by timely treatment and Anti-Snake Venom.

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Health Department has achieved a significant milestone in snakebite management, recording zero deaths from snakebite cases through timely patient management, appropriate treatment and coordinated efforts across the healthcare system.

During the 2025-26 financial year, a total of 1,137 snakebite cases were reported at various healthcare centres across Golaghat district. Remarkably, no deaths were recorded among the victims.

Similarly, during the ongoing 2026-27 financial year, 739 snakebite cases have been reported so far. The Health Department has successfully prevented fatalities in all these cases through timely and appropriate medical intervention.

The achievement highlights the importance of early identification and proper management of snakebite patients at healthcare facilities across the district.

According to the Health Department, snakebite victims are promptly assessed and managed, with Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) administered when indicated, along with appropriate supportive treatment. Patients requiring advanced care are also referred to specialist medical teams without delay.

To strengthen snakebite treatment, the Golaghat Health Department has provided training to medical officers, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare workers on the administration and management of Anti-Snake Venom. Officials said the coordinated efforts of healthcare personnel have contributed significantly to the zero-fatality record.

The department has also been conducting awareness programmes at regular intervals, urging people to take necessary precautions against snakebites and seek medical attention immediately in case of a bite.

Health officials have particularly advised the public not to waste valuable time approaching traditional healers or relying on unproven remedies. Instead, snakebite victims should be taken to the nearest healthcare facility as quickly as possible for proper medical treatment.

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