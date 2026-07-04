Assam: Biswanath MLA Launches ‘Dikshya’ to Offer Free NEET, JEE Coaching and Govt Job Training

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath MLA Pallab Lochan Das has taken a significant step toward improving the educational environment in the Biswanath LAC. Addressing a press conference on Thursday at the Biswanath Circuit House, the MLA announced a new scheme named ‘Dikshya.’ The key highlights of the initiative include free NEET and JEE coaching, ADRE training for 2,000 youths, preparation for state and central government jobs, future-ready skills (AI and Olympiads), etc.

Under this scheme, 30 meritorious students from Biswanath will be provided with completely free coaching for all-India level competitive examinations like NEET and JEE. A local educational institution will bear the entire responsibility of this ‘Super 30’ batch. In alignment with the state government’s target of employing two lakh unemployed youths through the ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examination), special training will be provided to 2,000 youths from Biswanath.

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