Assam Government transferred Nalbari DSP following NEET-UG sacred thread controversy

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Government has transferred Nalbari Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security and Intelligence), Kusum Kumar Basumatary, to the 21st Battalion at Katlicherra in Hailakandi district following the controversy surrounding the alleged removal of a NEET-UG candidate's sacred thread (Yajnopavita) during security screening.

According to official departmental orders issued by the Home Department on Tuesday evening, Basumatary has been shifted as a disciplinary measure after the incident sparked widespread criticism and allegations of hurting religious sentiments. Amid mounting public outrage, DSP Kusum Kumar Basumatary and Constable Pawan Kalita had visited the historic Bilveswar Devalaya in Belsor on Tuesday morning and sought forgiveness for the incident

Despite the public apology, the State Government did not appear inclined to treat the matter lightly and proceeded with disciplinary action against the officer.

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