Assam: Biswanath Police Arrest Alleged Cattle Thief

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Biswanath district police on Friday arrested a cattle thief and recovered two cattle heads that were stolen six months ago.

According to available information, a series of cattle theft incidents across the district over the past few days had left local farmers deeply alarmed. Cattle were being stolen from grazing fields, cowsheds, and house entrances, prompting the district police to maintain a continuous operation.

Recently, after taking charge as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district, Asif Ahmed initiated a covert investigation against cattle thieves. Based on that investigation, an operation was launched on Friday in the Kumlia area, yielding success.

Police informed that arrangements are being made to hand over the recovered cattle to their rightful owner.

Meanwhile, Jinjia Police arrested an accused named Azibur Rahman (27 years) in connection with the cattle theft case.

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