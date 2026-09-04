Assam: Biswanath police raid rented house, recover suspected fake gold and nab trio

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on credible intelligence provided by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Biswanath, a police team conducted a search operation at a rented house of one Bharat Kumar Borah in Kusumtola under Jamuguri police station in the wee hours of Thursday. The search operation was carried out at around 12:10 am by a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Biswanath, along with SI (UB) Prakash Koirala and other police personnel. During the search, three persons were apprehended by the investigating team. They were identified as Riazul Islam (38 years), Jahir Haque Talukdar (33 years), and Abdul Jalil (37 years). Police recovered and seized three suspected fake-gold objects weighing approximately 5 kg from their possession.

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