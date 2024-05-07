Assam: Biswanath Wildlife team rescued abandoned elephant calf

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A baby elephant was abandoned by a herd of around 30 elephants in the Kassokota area of Rangchali Doloni, located within the Borgang range of Sonitpur East division on Monday night. The herd had reportedly strayed from the 6th addition area of the Kaziranga National Park. Upon receiving the information, the staff from Borgang Range, accompanied by the Biswanath Wildlife team, promptly proceeded to the location early in the morning. They discovered the baby elephant wandering within a tea estate, displaying some degree of unruliness as it attempted to enter local residences and pursue residents. Nevertheless, the team successfully guided the baby elephant back to the 6th addition of the Kaziranga National Park via the Brahmaputra river.

But after some time, the calf returned again and started roaming in the same area. However, the Borgang Range staff stationed there were monitoring its movements closely until further actions were decided upon and later at around 11:00 am DFO, Sonitpur East Division visited the site and observed the calf which appeared calm and friendlier than before. By tracing the herd’s footprints, the forest team located their whereabouts using a drone camera. Subsequently, through commendable efforts from the forest team within the division, along with the Biswanath wildlife division and local police, the calf was successfully reunited with its mother and the rest of the herd.

