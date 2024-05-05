Meet on project SMILE held in collaboration with Sonitpur District Administration

Tezpur: The first launching and co-ordination meeting of project SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprises), a central government project under the Ministry of Social Justice And Empowerment in collaboration with Sonitpur District Administration was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner of Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the Sonitpur DC office in Tezpur.

Additional District Commissioner (WC) Kabita Kakati Konwar enumerated the project’s objectives and the roadmap that Sonitpur district has planned out in reaching them. She explained that comprehensive rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of begging shall be undertaken under this project. Adding on to this, Assistant Commissioner Dibangana Mohan gave a brief presentation on the status of the project in the district.

Meanwhile, secretary of the NGO Brahmaputra Environment Conservation and Community Management Group which is the implementing agency explained in details about the preliminary works and mentioned that after a survey, around 554 beggars have already been identified till date. He further informed about the allotment of Tamulijan LP School situated at Gotonga to serve as a 50 bedded shelter home for the rescued beggars where they shall be initially kept for 20 days for health check-up and other formalities such as age appropriate rehabilitation and also provide skill training as per age, capacity and eligibility.

The District Commissioner in his closing comments asked all concerned to work sincerely towards achieving the objective of the project and to also see that no person engaged in begging is left behind from being covered by this project.

