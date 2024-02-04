Assam Rifles, in joint operation with Lakhipur Police seized brown sugar worth over Rs 6 lakh from Cachar district

Silchar: The Assam Rifles, in joint operation with Lakhipur Police, seized 97 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 68.2 lakh from general area of Binnakandi, under Lakhipur Police Station, in Cachar district on Friday.

Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Radhanagar Batallion of Assam Rifles and the Lakhipur Police Station. The team seized 97 gms of Brown Sugar worth Rs 68.2 Lakh from one civilian along with a bike.

Seized contents were handed over to Lakhipur Police Station in Cachar district, on Friday for further investigation & legal proceedings. Earlier on January 7, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, Assam Rifles recovered over 1 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets and apprehended one person, officials said. “A total of 1.137kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets of approximate cost Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from the bordering area of Assam and Manipur,” they said. The apprehended person, along with the seized drugs, was handed over to Jiribam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

