Assam: BJP, Congress intensify campaign on final day in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: On the final day of campaigning for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency bye-election, political parties and candidates intensified their campaigns on Friday, with rallies and processions held at various locations across the constituency.

In the Nagaon-Batadrova Assembly constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised several rallies under the leadership of local MLA Rupak Sarma. Hundreds of BJP workers took part in a bike rally that began at the Bhotaideka playground.

Participants raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP candidate Debashish Sarma and the party, as the rally passed through various parts of the constituency before concluding at the BJP Nagaon district office at Morikolong.

Speaking to the media, Rupak Sarma said his interactions with voters during the campaign had given him the impression that people were seeking development. He claimed that voters were coming forward to support the BJP and expressed confidence that Debashish Sarma would win the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency by a large margin.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon District Congress Committee organised a bike rally from the District Congress Office. Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Meera Borthakur and Pradesh Congress secretary Mrinal Hazarika participated in the rally, which passed through various parts of Nagaon town before returning to the party office.

Borthakur expressed confidence that the Congress candidate would win by a huge margin and appealed to voters in the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency to vote for the party’s candidate.

The BJP also conducted campaigning at various polling booths across the constituency on the final day, appealing to voters to cast their ballots in favour of the party.

Also Read: Assam CM Rallies for BJP Candidate in Nagaon Bye-Poll, Highlights Development Initiatives