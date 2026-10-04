Assam CM Rallies for BJP Candidate in Nagaon Bye-Poll, Highlights Development Initiatives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed a campaign rally for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election at Jagiroad, urging voters to elect BJP candidate Devasish Sharma and support the constituency's continued development.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the BJP-led government believes in inclusive development and does not discriminate on the basis of religion. He asserted that people from all communities have benefited from the NDA government's welfare and development initiatives and expressed confidence that Devasish Sharma would secure victory in the bye-election. Highlighting major development initiatives in the region, CM Dr Sarma spoke about the Tata Semiconductor project coming up at Jagiroad, describing it as a transformative investment that would generate employment and accelerate industrial growth. He also outlined various government schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of every section of society.

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and credited him with driving Assam's rapid development through infrastructure projects, industrial investments, and welfare programmes.

The campaign meeting was attended by Union Minister Rameswar Teli, BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia, Minister and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, along with several ministers, MLAs, and BJP workers.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Voters to back BJP in Nagaon Bypoll