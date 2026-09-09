Prohibitory Order Imposed Around Silchar ARO Office Ahead of Municipal Poll Nominations

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: As Silchar is gearing up for its first municipal corporation election, a prohibitory order has been issued by the district administration around the office of the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO). Anticipating a large gathering of people during the submission of nominations, the District Magistrate, Cachar, Rahul Kumar Gupta, promulgated the prohibitory order to maintain public peace, security, and tranquillity.

The last date for submission of nomination papers has been fixed for September 11. Considering the likelihood of a large gathering of candidates, supporters, and other persons at the ARO office, the District Magistrate has deemed it necessary to impose certain restrictions around the designated premises at Government Boys' Higher Secondary School, Sadarghat Road.

Also Read: Assam State Election Commission Announces Oct 3 Polls for 42-Ward Silchar Municipal Corporation