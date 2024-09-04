Assam: BJP Dhubri District Launches Ambitious 2024 Membership Drive

DHUBRI: Dhubri district unit of BJP along with rest of district units under the Assam State Committee, launched its party membership drive for the year 2024 on Tuesday. In a press-meet organized in its party office here jointly addressed by district president, Prosenjit Dutta and convener of district membership drive, Ranjit Ray told the media persons that the District Committee aims to enrol at least 1.5 lakh party members from three assembly constituencies- Golakganj, Gouripur, and Dhubri.

To manage this, the district committee has already formed a five-member team for supervision, along with forming three-member teams for each mandal, appointing conveners, co-conveners, and reporting in-charges.

They also said that directives were given to each mandal for active participation in the drive. The state committee also appointed senior party workers to oversee the eleven mandals within the district.

Talking to The Sentinel, Dhubri district unit president, Prosenjit Dutta informed that in order to become a party member, people are encouraged to call 8800002024 and join BJP to contribute in building a “Strong BJP – Strong India”.

